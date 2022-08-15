Feds Want Mar-a-Lago Warrant Affidavit Kept Under Wraps

By Stewart Bishop (August 15, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a Florida federal judge to keep the affidavit in support of the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence sealed, citing national security concerns and calling the document a "roadmap" to the government's ongoing criminal investigation. Several news organizations and others have asked the court for access to all documents filed in connection with the search warrant for Trump's Florida resort, which led to the seizure of a trove of classified government records and other material. Prosecutors on Monday sought to seal an affidavit submitted in support of the search of former President Donald...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS