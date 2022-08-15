Wis. Cafe Can't Revive 'Mask Free' Dispute, 7th Circ. Says

By Celeste Bott (August 15, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday threw out a Wisconsin cafe's claim that the city of Madison violated the First Amendment by attempting to revoke its license after it posted a "mask free zone" sign, saying it had not shown that the city's alleged actions were part of a larger pattern or practice of retaliation. During oral arguments in May, the three-judge panel had said that although officials from the city of Madison and from Dane County defeated Helbachs Cafe LLC's First Amendment retaliation claims on summary judgment, it was difficult to see that the eatery had federal standing to pursue them...

