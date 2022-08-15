Young Thug Sued In Ga. Over Concert Cancellation

By Rosie Manins (August 15, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his touring company have been sued in a Georgia state court by an event organizer for the cancelation of a concert he was supposed to headline before he was incarcerated on criminal racketeering charges. The artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and his company YSL Touring LLC are accused in a Thursday complaint in Fulton County State Court of refusing to reimburse A-1 Concert Entertainment LLC $150,000 after the performer's arrest in May led to the cancelation of a concert in Atlanta that he was due to headline. A-1, a Georgia company, said it had a...

