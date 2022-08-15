Renewable Energy Investor Seeks OK Of €22M Spain Award

By Caroline Simson (August 15, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A German renewable energy investor has brought a €22 million ($22.35 million) arbitral award issued against Spain to federal court in Washington, D.C., for enforcement, as the award undergoes scrutiny from an annulment committee. BayWa r.e. AG said in its enforcement petition Friday that the court has an obligation under international law to treat the award as binding and to enforce it as if it were a final judgment of a U.S. court. The company won the award in early 2021 after an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal determined that Spain had violated an underlying treaty by clawing back...

