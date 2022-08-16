6th Circ. Says Ohio Paper Can't Get Docs On Corruption Probe

By Eric Heisig (August 16, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A divided Sixth Circuit panel has determined the Cincinnati Enquirer is not entitled to federal law enforcement records that pertain to a decision not to bring a federal charge against a Kentucky prosecutor. The panel's majority ruled Monday that U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration records the Enquirer wants would not further the public's understanding of the situation or how the U.S. Department of Justice makes charging decisions. Given that, the effects of invading the privacy of the state prosecutor and a drug dealer with alleged ties to him outweigh the benefits of releasing the documents, the court said. The panel also said...

