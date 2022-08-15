UnitedHealth Can't Afford To Misuse Rivals' Data, Judge Told

By Bryan Koenig (August 15, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group and Change Healthcare won't be tempted to violate safeguards protecting rival insurers' data after their planned $13.8 billion merger, the companies' lead expert economist testified Monday in D.C. federal court, rebutting claims by the U.S. Department of Justice. University of Chicago professor Kevin M. Murphy said on the last day of trial over the DOJ's merger challenge that the risk of damaging customer relationships today already prevents UHG subsidiary OptumInsight from giving its sister company data that could be used to undercut other insurers. Adding Change and its data, gleaned from the acquisition target's role as a clearinghouse connecting...

