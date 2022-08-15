Pa. Court Allows Woman To Retry Fall Suit After Missing Trial

By Mike Curley (August 15, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Monday gave another chance to a woman who alleges she slipped and fell, injuring herself, while at a branch office of the Police and Fire Federal Credit Union in Philadelphia, finding the trial court abused its discretion by ending her suit when she failed to appear on the first day of trial. In the opinion, the three-judge panel said the trial court judge didn't properly apply the rules when it entered a non pros judgment — a failure to pursue a case — against Jealdine Collins, given her submission of a declaration from her doctor that...

