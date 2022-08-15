Health Care Co., Worker Want $1.5M ERISA Deal OK'd

By Caleb Drickey (August 15, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- An upper Midwestern health care provider and a proposed class of current and former employees who participated in the company's 401(k) plan asked a Michigan federal judge to grant a preliminary blessing to a $1.5 million settlement to claims of benefits plan mismanagement. In their bid for judicial approval, Aspirus Inc. and a benefits plan participant told the court Friday that the proposed settlement immediately recouped some of the money they allege was improperly squandered by plan administrators in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In addition, they said the deal provided the company an avenue to trim future record-keeping...

