3rd Circ. Upholds Booz Allen Win In Ex-HR Worker's Bias Suit

By Amanda Ottaway (August 15, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit affirmed a victory Monday for Booz Allen Hamilton over a former human resources employee who sued for age bias after she failed to nab a new position when her role was eliminated, saying she hadn't shown the company's decision was based on her age. A unanimous three-judge panel upheld a district court's summary judgment order in favor of the information technology and management consulting firm, saying the lower court was correct to toss Anne-Marie Cronin's disparate treatment and disparate impact age bias claims, which she filed under New Jersey discrimination law. Cronin worked in the company's HR department for over a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS