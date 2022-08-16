9th Circ. Judge Rips Court's 'Dirty' Effort To Curb Deportations

By Hannah Albarazi (August 15, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke accused his colleagues on the Ninth Circuit of using their "legal imagination" to prevent the deportation of immigrants, railing against a majority opinion published Monday overturning a precedential Board of Immigration Appeals decision and granting a Mexican man's petition to review his deportation order. The Ninth Circuit panel, in a 2-1 decision, remanded octogenarian Fernando Cordero-Garcia's petition, holding that dissuading a witness from reporting a crime is not a felony offense relating to obstruction of justice warranting deportation under the Immigration and Nationality Act. In a dissenting opinion, Trump-appointed Judge VanDyke — who has penned a number of scathing dissents...

