Rutgers Aims To Erase Fraud Suit Over Biz School Rankings

By Bill Wichert (August 15, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Rutgers University called on a New Jersey federal court Monday to toss a proposed class action alleging it boosted its business school's rankings by publications through misrepresenting postgraduate employment statistics, arguing that the suing student cannot pursue claims based on data about a program he does not attend. The university said in its motion brief that plaintiff Lorenzo Budet lacked standing because he is a part-time student in the specialty master's program for supply chain management at the business school but the allegedly false information that he used to back up the claims solely relates to the school's full-time Master of...

