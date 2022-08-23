Applying Commerce Dept.'s New Cybersecurity Export Rule

By Tamer Soliman, Rajesh De and Anjani Nadadur (August 23, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government continues to enhance its export controls on cybersecurity items. On May 26, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, or BIS, published a final rule revising the restrictions on the export, reexport and transfer in-country of certain cybersecurity items used for malicious cyberactivities. Effective immediately upon publication, the final rule amends the Oct. 21, 2021 interim final rule that went into effect March 7. More specifically, the final rule: Added a new end-use restriction[1] to license exception for encryption commodities, software and technology, or ENC, in order to mirror the end use restrictions applicable to the existing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS