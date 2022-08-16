1st Circ. Denies Rehearing For Developer In Chicago Title Suit

By Emily Enfinger (August 16, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Rhode Island-based developer IDC Properties Inc.'s request for a rehearing of a dispute over coverage for the loss of development rights in a condo complex, upholding its July decision that partly favored Chicago Title Insurance Co. The John J. Moakley U.S. Courthouse in Boston, where a panel ended a dispute over property titles by rejecting a request for rehearing. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) A three-judge panel filed its one-page order rejecting the developer's request for a rehearing on Monday, foiling the latest efforts by IDC in a long-running dispute with Chicago Title concerning three vacant properties...

