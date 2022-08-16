Biden Signs Landmark Tax And Climate Bill Into Law

By Asha Glover (August 16, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden signed the tax, climate and health care legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday, marking a major victory for Democrats ahead of the November midterm elections. The president's enactment of H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act, follows the House's passage of the bill Friday and the Senate's approval on Aug. 7 with the help of Vice President Kamala Harris, who broke a 50-50 tie. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday, which he said marks a victory for the American people and a defeat for special interest groups. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Biden said Tuesday that the bill's enactment marks...

