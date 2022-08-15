Santander US Holding Sued In Del. After $2.5B Squeeze-out

By Jeff Montgomery (August 15, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stockholders sued the auto lender's controlling stockholder in Delaware's Chancery Court on Monday, citing an allegedly unfair, monthslong $2.5 billion squeeze-out merger of minority public investors that closed in January. The class suit accused controller Santander USA Holdings Inc. of setting up a tender offer that had no minimum requirement for approval, and that was completed with less than 30% of stockholders tendering their shares in favor of the $41.50 per share price. According to the suit filed by The Liverpool LP and Elliott International LP, "Holdings" believed that "Consumer's" recent positive performance would make any...

