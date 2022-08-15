Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Altera Infrastructure LP

By Rick Archer (August 15, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Offshore drilling services company Altera Infrastructure LP filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court August 12, saying it plans to shed $1 billion of its more than $1.6 billion in debt with an equity swap. (iStock.com/pichitstocker) The U.K.-based company, which operates ships that provide services for offshore oil and gas drilling platforms, said it had entered Chapter 11 with a restructuring support agreement supported by the holders of 80% of its secured debt as it sought to deal with declining revenues brought on by long-term market headwinds, expiring contracts and aging equipment. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11...

