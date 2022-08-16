7th Circ. Partly Revives Suit Against Union Benefit Plans

By Emily Brill (August 16, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has revived part of a lawsuit alleging mismanagement of a pair of union benefit plans, breathing new life into claims that two plan officials were overpaid and that one of them failed to disclose plan information when workers requested it. The decision, handed down Monday, partially affirmed and partially vacated a ruling by an Illinois federal judge, who tossed the lawsuit against the National Production Workers Union's severance plan and 401(k) plan last year. The Seventh Circuit held that Walter Dean and Dean Wollenzien, who participated in the plans until 2017 as employees of rail transportation company Parsec...

