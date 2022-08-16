Judge In Conn. Admonishes Recruiter Suing Robinson & Cole

By Christine DeRosa (August 16, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota-based legal recruiting organization suing Robinson & Cole LLP, alleging breach of contract, was admonished by a Connecticut judge on Monday for asking the court for legal advice. U.S. District Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam said her previous order from July 25, to show cause why the case should not be dismissed on or before Aug. 22, still stands. In an order on Monday, Judge Merriam wrote that on Aug. 12, the court received a letter from The Sweetbridge Group LLC's CEO and legal recruiter, Kimberly Stockinger, that was deemed deficient because it was not submitted by an attorney....

