Boots Managers Win Unfair Dismissal Bid Over Doubled Work

By Alex Baldwin (August 17, 2022, 7:41 PM BST) -- Two former managers for U.K. pharmacy chain Boots have convinced an employment tribunal that the retailer effectively forced them to resign by requiring them to take on an "unmanageable" workload. The managers convinced the tribunal that the retailer's decision to increase the area they managed by around 70% was grounds enough to resign and entitle them to statutory redundancy payments, according to a judgment handed down July 22 and published Monday. Tribunal Judge Robert Clark also ruled that the managers, referred to as Mrs. Wayt and Mrs. McPherson, were both entitled to further remedy. However, the specifics of the remedy will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS