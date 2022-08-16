SG Urges High Court To Back Photographer In Warhol IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (August 16, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has told the U.S. Supreme Court it should affirm a Second Circuit decision that Andy Warhol's artwork did not make fair use of a photo of music legend Prince, telling the justices that siding with Warhol "would dramatically expand" the fair-use doctrine. In an amicus brief filed Monday, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc. had not identified a "sound basis" on which to call into question the Second Circuit's March 2021 determination that the first fair use factor — which looks at whether use of a copyrighted work transforms the...

