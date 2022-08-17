Ute Courts Must Rule On Banishment Law, Tribe Says

By Caleb Symons (August 17, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The Ute Indian Tribe maintains that only its own courts are authorized to review a tribal law at the heart of federal proceedings over its temporary banishment of four members, saying the Supreme Court and the Tenth Circuit have repeatedly left such matters to Native jurists. Calling it the "exclusive responsibility of tribal courts to interpret tribal constitutions and tribal laws," the tribe warned a Utah federal court Monday not to take up the banished members' claim that its Exclusion & Removal Code — setting the rules of their exile — is invalid under Ute law. That question should be left...

