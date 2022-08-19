Fla. Doctor Seeks Retrial Of Nelson Mullins Malpractice Claims

By Carolina Bolado (August 19, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the wealthy Florida family who sued its former estate planning attorney at Nelson Mullins indicated Friday that they intend to retry the case after a first attempt ended in mistrial last month. In a hearing held over videoconference, Lawrence Kellogg of Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider & Grossman LLP told Broward Circuit Judge Jeffrey Levenson that his clients Dr. Steven and Rebecca Scott want to try their malpractice claims once more against Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP's Carl Rosen. Kellogg told the judge he and his team learned a great deal from the first trial and are hopeful that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS