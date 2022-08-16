DOL Wants H-2B Suit Cut, Citing Crawfish Season's End

By Rae Ann Varona (August 16, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a D.C. federal judge to further trim a lawsuit by employees of a Louisiana crawfish plant, saying the end of the crawfish season also meant their H-2B wage rule challenge ended. Employees of Crawfish Distributors Inc. along with others involved in the Louisiana crawfish industry, sued the DOL in 2021, alleging that the department failed to ensure that temporary nonagricultural workers under the H-2B visa were only being admitted to work in the U.S. on wages that would not harm similarly employed U.S. workers when it based prevailing wage data on employer-submitted wage data....

