NJ Nursing Home's COVID Immunity Pitch Meets Skepticism

By Bill Wichert (August 16, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Tuesday challenged a nursing home's bid to throw out a lawsuit over a resident's COVID-19 death, questioning its stance that the allegations entirely deal with negligence and thus are blocked by a state law shielding medical facilities from civil liability over pandemic-related treatment. During a Zoom hearing on Pine Acres Convalescent Center's motion to dismiss the suit alleging it failed to protect Annie Doris Whitehurst from the virus, Superior Court Judge David H. Ironson pushed back on the argument from the facility's attorney, Anthony Cocca of Cocca & Cutinello LLP, that "everything that's alleged is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS