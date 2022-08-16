Ex-Trump Aide Navarro 'Fishing' For Irrelevant Docs, Feds Say

By Ivan Moreno (August 16, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The federal government said former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is "fishing for irrelevant information" as he fights contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a Monday filing to D.C. federal Judge Amit P. Mehta, the government opposed Navarro's attempt to compel further discovery, saying it "has exceeded its discovery obligations" and already provided him with all discoverable material in the government's possession. "While the volume of discovery might be small, its volume is not a reflection of its thoroughness," prosecutors said. "Instead, it reflects the straightforward nature...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS