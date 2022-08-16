Mass. Health Network, Insurer Settle Over Scientist's Award

By Khadrice Rollins (August 16, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts health care network has resolved a suit against its secondary insurer for refusing to help cover a $20 million judgment in favor of a cancer scientist, according to an order issued Tuesday in Boston federal court. The suit between Steward Health Care System LLC and Federal Insurance Co. stems from a court ruling in favor of a cancer researcher whose lab was shut down after Steward acquired it through its purchase of Boston teaching hospital St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in 2010. Steward was ordered by a Massachusetts state court to pay more than $20 million to Lynn Hlatky because...

