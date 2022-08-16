Shoe Retailer, Ex-Workers Settle Suit Over 401(k) Costs

By Abby Wargo (August 16, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Former workers at a footwear retailer told a North Carolina federal judge on Tuesday they had struck a deal to end their proposed class action accusing Shoe Show Inc. of saddling their 401(k) retirement plan with excessive fees and costly investment options. The trio of former Shoe Show workers behind the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit alerted the court that they had reached a settlement, and added that a motion for preliminary settlement approval will follow in the next 30 days. In February, U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr. narrowed the suit, with around half of the original claims...

