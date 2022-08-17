Arb. Docs In $12.7M Steel Feud Unsealed By Texas Judge

By Caroline Simson (August 17, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge has refused multiple requests by two steel companies to seal various records from an arbitration stemming from an international steel sourcing contract, citing recent Fifth Circuit precedent cautioning courts against the oversealing of records. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison on Monday denied unopposed requests from both an American unit of German steel-products company Salzgitter Mannesmann and Pittsburgh-based Esmark Inc. to seal a number of records from the arbitration between them, which resulted in a $12.7 million arbitral award in favor of Salzgitter. Houston-based Salzgitter Mannesmann International (USA) Inc. has asked the court to enforce the award in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS