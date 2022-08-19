Eisner Adds Kinsella Weitzman Entertainment Litigator In LA

By James Mills (August 19, 2022, 9:51 AM EDT) -- Eisner LLP has added a Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP business and entertainment litigation expert as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Zachary Elsea, who spent 5 ½ years at Kinsella Weitzman, a Santa Monica-based boutique, has joined the litigation group at Eisner, the firm said Tuesday. He primarily advises clients on entertainment and business disputes as well as intellectual property matters. He also represents employees and employers in trade secret, non-compete, employment, and partnership disputes. During a Thursday afternoon interview, Elsea told Law360 Pulse that it felt like the right time to make a move. "Eisner is increasingly...

