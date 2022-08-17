Health Co. Asks 11th Circ. To Toss Ex-Worker's Sex Bias Case

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 17, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A health management company urged the Eleventh Circuit to affirm its win over a former sales executive's sex bias case, saying her firing was a result of the company's decision to reduce its numbers and wasn't intentionally discriminatory. In a brief filed Monday, Integrated Behavioral Health Inc. said a lower court correctly determined former sales director Bobbie Breeding didn't present enough evidence to back her claims she was laid off because of her gender. The company is urging the appellate court to reject Breeding's argument on appeal that the district court wrongly ended her claim that her gender was a motivating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS