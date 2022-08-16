Rutgers Beats Public Records Appeal Over Football Footage

By Dorothy Atkins (August 16, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court affirmed Tuesday the dismissal of a state Open Public Records Act lawsuit by a man seeking Rutgers University's footage of a football game with Pennsylvania State University so that his teenage daughter can refine her strategy skills, finding that the video is proprietary. In an 18-page decision, a two-judge panel held that the video serves as a "substantial bargaining chip" for the public university vis-à-vis other schools, and it is therefore shielded under OPRA's proprietary-information, competitive-advantage and federal-law exemptions. If the university were required to share the footage, which is referred to as the "All-22...

