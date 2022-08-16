9th Circ. Remands $10M Morgan Stanley Expenses Deal

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 16, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The $10 million deal between Morgan Stanley and thousands of employees claiming that the bank didn't reimburse business expenses might be too broad, the Ninth Circuit said, sending the deal back to the lower court and keeping two objectors out of the suit. In a unanimous and unpublished decision Monday, a three-judge panel directed the district court to reevaluate the settlement class, saying it might include workers who didn't suffer any injury as a result of the California labor code violations Brandon Harvey alleged in his 2018 suit. The Ninth Circuit said a $10 million deal between Morgan Stanley and thousands of...

