North Carolina AG Could Face Grand Jury Over Political Ad

By Hayley Fowler (August 16, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein could face criminal prosecution over a 2020 campaign ad after a federal judge on Monday declined to delay enforcement of the state political speech law he is potentially accused of violating. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles in an order Monday rejected Stein's emergency motion seeking to pause enforcement of a law that criminalizes defamatory campaigning. Stein has sought to invalidate the statute as unconstitutional after getting word that the Wake County District Attorney's Office was building a case against him over a political ad his campaign aired in the run-up to the 2020 general...

