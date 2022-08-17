Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Yukos Shareholders Hit Russia For Dragging Out $50B Suit

By Caleb Symons (August 17, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. urged a D.C. federal court to block Russia from cross-examining several witnesses in the shareholders' effort to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards from 2014, slamming the Kremlin's bid for an evidentiary hearing as needless, unlawful and "preposterously late."

Responding to Russia's request last month for permission to question four of their witnesses, the Yukos shareholders said Monday that Russian officials already had an opportunity to conduct discovery during the arbitration proceedings and subsequent litigation in Dutch courts.

Russia, which claims more testimony is needed to determine whether the shareholders qualify as foreign investors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!