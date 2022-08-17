Ex-Yukos Shareholders Hit Russia For Dragging Out $50B Suit

By Caleb Symons (August 17, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. urged a D.C. federal court to block Russia from cross-examining several witnesses in the shareholders' effort to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards from 2014, slamming the Kremlin's bid for an evidentiary hearing as needless, unlawful and "preposterously late." Responding to Russia's request last month for permission to question four of their witnesses, the Yukos shareholders said Monday that Russian officials already had an opportunity to conduct discovery during the arbitration proceedings and subsequent litigation in Dutch courts. Russia, which claims more testimony is needed to determine whether the shareholders qualify as foreign investors...

