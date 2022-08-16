Merck's Zetia Arguments Don't Misuse Privilege, Judge Says

By Bryan Koenig (August 16, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge will allow Merck to make certain arguments about how its executives interpreted a patent litigation settlement with rival drugmaker Glenmark over cholesterol drug Zetia despite claims from antitrust plaintiffs that the company previously made the information off-limits by claiming it's privileged attorney-client communication. U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller's ruling was limited to Merck & Co.'s ongoing bid for summary judgment to nix litigation accusing the companies of entering an anticompetitive deal to delay generic forms of Zetia. While the judge deemed it "premature" to decide whether the same arguments can be made in the trial now set for April...

