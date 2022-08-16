Ga. Judge Clips Ex-Public Defender's Work Bias Case

By Kelcey Caulder (August 16, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge dismissed much of a bias and wrongful termination suit from a former Augusta public defender who alleged she was micromanaged, harassed and ultimately fired for being a Black woman. On Monday, U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall dismissed Iymaan Williams' claims against the city of Augusta, Georgia; the Georgia Public Defender Council; and Augusta public defender Katherine Mason, leaving only the Augusta Judicial Circuit Public Defender's Office as a defendant in the case. Williams, a former assistant public defender, had asserted Title VII race and gender discrimination and retaliation claims against Augusta, GPDC and the office, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS