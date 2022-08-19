Nashville Music Co. Names Entertainment Vet As GC

By Clarice Silber (August 18, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Exceleration Music, a partnership of global music industry leaders, has hired longtime industry attorney Jennifer Newman Sharpe as its general counsel and head of legal and business affairs. Exceleration Music announced on Monday that Newman Sharpe will oversee its activities in developing agreements and negotiating contracts across the different areas of its business. The company touts itself as a partnership for global music industry leaders who are investing in independent labels and artists. "Being a part of Exceleration will allow me to continue my career-long dedication to supporting independent music, while working with some of the most respected and forward-thinking leaders...

