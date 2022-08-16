Texas Gets 2nd Shot At Egg Price-Gouging Suit

By Lauren Castle (August 16, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The country's largest egg producer must face Texas' claims that it broke consumer laws by hiking retail prices for generic eggs during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Texas appellate court said Tuesday in a case of first impression. Texas' First Court of Appeals said Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shouldn't have been granted an early exit from the state's claims that the wholesaler violated the Deceptive Trade Practices Act by drastically raising egg prices during the early months of the pandemic. Interpreting for the first time how the DTPA's prohibition on excessive prices is applied during a declared disaster, a three-judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS