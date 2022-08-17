J&J Talc Unit Defends 'Valid' Ch. 11 Filing At 3rd Circ.

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 17, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder liability spinoff has asked the Third Circuit to reject ovarian cancer and mesothelioma patients' calls to dismiss its Chapter 11 filing, claiming it was a good-faith effort to fairly deal with its talc liability. In a brief filed to the Third Circuit on Monday, LTL Management LLC argued that the plaintiffs were wrong to claim that handling the liability through bankruptcy was a bad faith move, claiming that since juries have delivered wildly varying results in talc cases, bankruptcy distribution was the fairest way to compensate claims. LTL asked the court to uphold the U.S. Bankruptcy...

