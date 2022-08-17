DC Circ. Reinstates Iran Terror Victims' Funds Request

By Kelly Lienhard (August 17, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit Court has revived an attempt by victims of Iranian terrorism to lay claim to $10 million in blocked funds held by Wells Fargo, finding that the money was traceable to Iran and overturning a lower court's decision to dismiss the case. The U.S. government and the victims have filed competing claims for the funds, which have been blocked under an order from the U.S. Treasury Department. In Tuesday's decision penned by Circuit Judge A. Raymond Randolph, the appellate court said that the D.C. District Court was wrong to find the money had no connection to Iran and to quash the victims' writs of attachment to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS