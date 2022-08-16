NYC Pols Urge DOJ To Fix 'Crisis' Conditions At Brooklyn Jail

By Rachel Scharf (August 16, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- New York City elected officials and congressional candidates traveled to Brooklyn's oft-maligned Metropolitan Detention Center on Tuesday to call for greater U.S. Department of Justice oversight of the largest federal pretrial jail in the nation. Candidates for New York's 10th Congressional District, including sitting U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, spoke at a press conference outside Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on Tuesday. (Rachel Scahrf | Law360) In a press conference outside the MDC organized by the Federal Defenders of New York, city Comptroller Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called on the DOJ and Federal Bureau of Prisons to increase medical staffing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS