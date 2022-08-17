NY Sues Scrapyard Tied To Gotti Family To Stop Pollution

By Daniel Ducassi (August 17, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- New York's attorney general has accused a Queens vehicle salvage operation with connections to the Gotti family of illegally polluting its low-income neighborhood by spilling chemicals like gasoline and antifreeze that seeped into the soil and contaminated groundwater. The state claimed that LSM Auto Parts & Recycling Inc., along with three other companies that either own or operate the "eyesore" scrapyard, have tolerated chemical spills going back to 2014. The suit, filed Monday in New York state court, notes that the neighborhood surrounding the site is a "potential environmental justice area," with a minority or low-income community that may have been...

