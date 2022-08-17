Raines Feldman Taps 'Business Divorce' Atty To Lead NY

By Tracey Read (August 17, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The former managing partner of Eisner LLP's New York office is the new head of Raines Feldman LLP's newly launched New York office, the firm announced Tuesday. Simon Miller joined Los Angeles-based Raines Feldman last month as office managing partner in advance of the outpost's brick-and-mortar opening. He will oversee the firm's new office at 1350 Avenue of the Americas, where the firm has leased the entire 22nd floor for the 13,000-square-foot locale in midtown Manhattan. The firm said it expects construction to be completed within weeks. Miller said although he was happy at the comparably sized Eisner, he was looking for...

