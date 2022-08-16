High-Speed Deployment Barriers Bedevil US Neighbors Too

By Christopher Cole (August 16, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The United States is not the only North American country still facing steep obstacles in getting all its people connected to modern high-speed internet, top-level telecom regulators from across the continent said Tuesday. A member of the Federal Communications Commission and officials from the U.S. agency's counterparts in Canada and Mexico agreed that while their exact challenges differ, broadband deployment in hard-to-reach areas and adoption by low-income households pose the most serious challenges to universal connectivity. The three policymakers tackled the issue at a panel during the Technology Policy Institute's Aspen Forum in Colorado. Whether the issue was the installation of...

