Del. Atty's Defamation Suit Appeal Fails Under 1st Amendment

By Rose Krebs (August 16, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court has rejected an attorney's bid to revive a defamation suit he filed claiming he was falsely branded by another attorney as racist and a "'white, Christian' religious bigot." In a 48-page decision, Justice Gary F. Traynor, writing for the full court, denied attorney Scott Cousins' bid to revive a 2020 suit he filed against Rosemary Goodier, alleging that an email she had sent his former employer, Bayard PA, led to him being forced out of the firm. The suit was tossed last year by a Superior Court judge. "This appeal presents difficult questions concerning the actionability of speech...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS