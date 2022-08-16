3rd Circ. Revives Privacy Suit Against Harriet Carter Gifts

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 16, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against Harriet Carter Gifts and a third-party marketer filed by a class of online shoppers who claim that having their activity tracked on the gift company's website violated Pennsylvania's anti-wiretapping law, reasoning that all parties had to agree to the information sharing. A three-judge panel rejected the lower court's ruling that Harriet Carter and third-party marketing company NaviStone Inc. were exempt from liability as direct parties to the electronic communications, with the appeals court holding that there is no such exception under Pennsylvania's Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act, or WESCA. Third Circuit...

