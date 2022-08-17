SEC Says Blockchain Biz Made Unregistered $16.5M Offering

By Katryna Perera (August 17, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued a blockchain platform and its founder for allegedly raising $16.5 million through the sale of unregistered crypto asset securities to more than 5,000 investors in the U.S. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Washington federal court, the SEC said Dragonchain Inc., its founder Joseph J. Roets and two related entities illegally sold a crypto asset called a "Dragon" and used the $16 million in profits to develop a blockchain technology. According to the complaint, Dragonchain offered and sold Dragon tokens online through social media and other methods, including retaining and using crypto influencers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS