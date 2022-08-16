Farm Suspended From H-2A Program Over Late Fine Payment

By Alyssa Aquino (August 16, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor judge cut a Kansas farm off from agricultural guest workers for one year, saying the rancher violated the visa program's regulations by waiting an "unreasonable" amount of time to pay an approximately $1,300 fine. Administrative Law Judge Angela Donaldson agreed with a DOL official's assessment that Wickstrum Cattle LLC should be temporarily debarred from the H-2A visa program after waiting more than 20 months to pay a prior penalty. Judge Donaldson had fined the rancher in December 2019 for omitting in a federal form that it deducted certain transportation costs from foreign workers' salaries, and though...

