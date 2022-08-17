Paul Hastings Tech M&A Pro Joins Baker Botts In Palo Alto

By James Mills (August 17, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP is expanding its corporate department by adding a Paul Hastings LPP technology mergers and acquisitions expert as a partner in its Palo Alto, California, office. Jason Rabbitt-Tomita, who spent 3½ years at Paul Hastings, has joined the Baker Botts corporate department, the firm announced Tuesday. He specializes in technology-related mergers and acquisitions on both the buy side and the sell side, with special emphasis on cross-border acquisitions. Rabbitt-Tomita told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that Baker Botts' strong reputation made the chance to move there enticing. "I had not been looking, but I received a reach out regarding the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS