United Worker Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Mask Policy Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 16, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A United Airlines airport worker asked the Ninth Circuit to bring back his disability bias suit alleging United placed him on leave instead of accommodating his post-traumatic stress disorder when he couldn't comply with the airline's face-masking requirements during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an opening brief filed Monday, Robert Bezzina said that a February summary judgment ruling in favor of United overlooked questions of fact and applied the wrong analysis to his California Fair Employment and Housing Act claims. Bezzina, who works as a ramp service agent at Los Angeles International Airport, argued that the lower court wrongly interpreted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS